OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of OSI Systems worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,216 shares of company stock worth $13,062,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.14. 24,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

