Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$25.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.