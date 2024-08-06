Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE OVV opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.