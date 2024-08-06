Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
