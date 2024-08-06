Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCO remained flat at $22.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
