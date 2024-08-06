Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCO remained flat at $22.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

