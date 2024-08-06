Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

OXLCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

