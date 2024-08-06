Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $80,611.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

PLTR stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.83, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

