Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $27.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 8,698,813 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,450,229 shares of company stock worth $242,366,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.25, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

