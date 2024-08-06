Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Palomar Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.94. 116,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Palomar has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

