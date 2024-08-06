Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 412.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

LON:PANR opened at GBX 16.57 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

