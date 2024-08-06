Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target Cut to GBX 85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 412.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
LON:PANR opened at GBX 16.57 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.
About Pantheon Resources
