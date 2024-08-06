Papa John’s International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,407 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 389% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,380 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

