PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

PAR traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,312. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

