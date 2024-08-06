PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
PAR traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,312. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on PAR Technology
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.