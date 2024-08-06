Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $506.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.70. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.21.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.