Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 281,924 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,608% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,410 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.18. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

