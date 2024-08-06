Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $160.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Paylocity stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,987. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $210.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

