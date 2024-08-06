Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PKST stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

