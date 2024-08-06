Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,697,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117,400. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

