Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 6,405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 48,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

