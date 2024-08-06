Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.