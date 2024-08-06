Pentair plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.