Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 0.0 %

PRFT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 173,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,101. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $75.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.