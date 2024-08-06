Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

