Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Up 3.5% After Earnings Beat

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.55. 1,648,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,732,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

