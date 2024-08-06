Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Buys £685.26 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 141 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($875.73).

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNL traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 486.60 ($6.22). 338,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,790. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 457 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,710.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.52.

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,000.00%.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

