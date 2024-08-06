Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
