Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,150.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,781 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

