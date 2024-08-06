Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $572.50 and last traded at $572.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.00.
Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.10.
About Pinelawn Cemetery
Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.
