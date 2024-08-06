Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 96,658 shares.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.