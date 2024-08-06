Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 96,658 shares.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
