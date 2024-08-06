Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,100 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,071,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,415,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

