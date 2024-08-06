Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.32. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 95,688 shares traded.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,453,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,664,620.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,235 shares of company stock valued at $668,674.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

