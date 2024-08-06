Piper Sandler Boosts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $17.50

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,615.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $90,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

