Piper Sandler Cuts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $35.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

