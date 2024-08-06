Piper Sandler Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $604,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,177 shares of company stock worth $347,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.