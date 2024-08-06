Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 476,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

