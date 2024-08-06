Pivotree (PVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

Pivotree Stock Up 4.4 %

CVE:PVT opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$31.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Pivotree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.