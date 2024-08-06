Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 939,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

