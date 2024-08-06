Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$3.78. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 63,760 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$414.95 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

