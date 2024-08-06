PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 77,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

In other news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,532 shares of company stock valued at $169,644. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

