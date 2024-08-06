PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.15

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $26.23. PLDT shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 32,585 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

