Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of PSTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,166. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $318.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

