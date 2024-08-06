Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of PSTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,166. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $318.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palantir Stock Surges After Strong Earnings: Is $30 Too Low?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- There is a Big Opportunity in Microchip Technology’s Sell-Off
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Market Shock: How Sectors Have Shaped Up During Historic Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.