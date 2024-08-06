Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
PW opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.36.
Power REIT Company Profile
