PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

PRA Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,152. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.