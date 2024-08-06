PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 151,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,190. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $847.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.