Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock worth $3,099,352 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Premier by 711.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 142,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

