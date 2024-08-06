Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,322 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.