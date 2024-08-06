Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 693 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,504,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

