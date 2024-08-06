Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 123,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

