Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 35,920 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.