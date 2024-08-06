Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,706 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

