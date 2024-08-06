Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,951 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

