Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,271 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

